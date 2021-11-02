Isaac Figueroa

BizTUCSON November 2, 2021
CoStar Group, Inc., the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces, has announced the CoStar Power Broker Quarterly Deals winners for the third quarter of 2021. 

Isaac Figueroa of Larsen Baker came out on top in the list of winners in southern Arizona. The CoStar Power Brokers Quarterly Deals winners are determined by the top deals executed every quarter, based on price and square footage.

Larsen Baker congratulates Figueroa on his CoStar Power Broker Quarterly Deals win for the third quarter of 2021 in Tucson.

