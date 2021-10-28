UArizona Ranks in Global Top 10 for Space Science by U.S. News and World Report

The University of Arizona has once again been recognized as one of the world’s top 100 research institutions by U.S. News & World Report.

UArizona ranked No. 99 out of 1,750 higher education institutions across 90 countries in the 2022 Best Global Universities ranking, released Tuesday. The university was No. 42 among universities in the U.S. and No. 22 among public universities.

“It is gratifying to see the University of Arizona listed alongside many of the world’s premier academic research institutions,” said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. “Our university is home to many breathtaking scientific innovations, and it is upon this foundation that our faculty members seek to make further extraordinary discoveries.”

U.S. News & World Report’s Best Global Universities ranks colleges and universities in 43 separate subjects – up from 38 the year before. The University of Arizona earned a spot on 32 of the subject rankings lists.

UArizona earned its top placement in the space science category, placing No. 10 overall, No. 7 in the U.S. and No. 2 among public universities – all up one spot from last year’s rankings. The university earned top marks for its research reputation in space sciences, along with the number of citations and publications by UArizona researchers.

The university’s overall research reputation ranked No. 46 in the U.S. and No. 93 globally.

“The resolve and innovative spirit of researchers across campus are at the heart of the university’s outstanding research reputation,” said Elizabeth “Betsy” Cantwell, senior vice president for research and innovation. “From our commitment to building resilience amid a swiftly changing climate, to our leadership of NASA’s groundbreaking OSIRIS-REx mission returning an asteroid sample to Earth, to our pioneering work understanding individualized health needs through the NIH-funded All of Us Program, University of Arizona research creates real-world solutions in nearly every scientific discipline.”

UArizona earned top-100 global placements for its programs in geosciences (No. 26), arts and humanities (tied for No. 42), environment/ecology (No. 42), plant/animal sciences (No. 53) and biotechnology and applied microbiology (No. 86).

The eighth annual Best Global Universities rankings are produced to provide insight into how research institutions compare throughout the world. The rankings focus specifically on schools’ academic research and reputation overall. To produce the global rankings, which are based on data and metrics provided by analytics company Clarivate, U.S. News & World Report uses a methodology that focuses on 13 indicators to measure research performance.