Project: Tucson Tamale Production Facility

Location: 102 W. 29th St.

Owner: Diamond Ventures

Contractor: Chestnut Construction

Architect: VVC Designs

Completion Date: July 2021

Construction Cost: $900,000

Project Description: Tucson Tamale is leasing 14,000 square feet of production space from Diamond Ventures. The facility is in South Tucson in the former Malone Meat building.