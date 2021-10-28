Junior Achievement Aims to Raise $500,000 with Connie Hillman Family Foundation Help

Junior Achievement of Arizona has announced the organization is kicking off a campaign to raise $500,000 over the next three years to provide critical education to more Tucson-area students. In an effort to create sustainable ongoing support for the important work Junior Achievement does in Southern Arizona, The Connie Hillman Family Foundation has also announced it will match half of every dollar raised up to $500,000, effective immediately.

“Today’s kids are our future Tucson leaders and entrepreneurs. We must prepare them to thrive in their future careers and to manage their money well, fundamental to our community’s shared success,” said Larry Adamson, Connie Hillman Family Foundation board member. “Junior Achievement is filling a great need for Tucson students, shaping thousands of futures every year, and we want to bolster the impact with this challenge grant. We are calling on other individuals and corporations in our community to come alongside Junior Achievement’s work to ensure a vibrant future for Tucson.”

Junior Achievement of Arizona, the nonprofit founded in Tucson in 1957, has empowered the futures of hundreds of thousands of K-12 students in Arizona during more than six decades of service. The organization’s alumni have gone on to serve in important careers in our community such as Todd LaPorte , CEO of HonorHealth, one of the state’s largest hospital and healthcare systems.

“We are so appreciative of the Connie Hillman Family Foundation. They are significant supporters of our community and this new campaign match comes at a time when we need donations,” said Katherine Cecala, CEO of Junior Achievement of Arizona. “Despite a reduction in contributions during the pandemic, we’ve adapted to ensure thousands of students in Tucson continue to receive JA’s programs wherever and however they are learning today. To expand our impact, we need more of the Tucson community to come alongside us with their resources.”

The foundation’s match opportunity comes at an advantageous time. The bulk of charitable contributions are typically made in the last three months of the year when companies and individuals are looking to make an impact while also benefiting from possible tax advantages.

“For those looking to make a year-end contribution or take advantage of state tax credits, this is an opportunity to make an even bigger impact,” Cecala said. “Junior Achievement is eligible for the dollar-for-dollar Ariz. Charitable Tax Credit, up to $400 per person depending on individual tax circumstances.”

Beyond the tax credit, there are other opportunities available to give and take advantage of the matching opportunity including donation of stock, donor-advised funds, qualified charitable distributions from an eligible IRA or the opportunity to join the exclusive JA Summit Society .

To support this campaign and guarantee your donation is eligible for the match, donate in any of the following ways: online at jaaz.org/donate , by texting “JA” to 50155, calling 520.792.2000 or by mailing a check to 6339 E Speedway Blvd, Ste 109, Tucson, AZ 85710.