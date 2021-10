Less than a minute

The Baffert at 5 Points

Location: 747 S. Sixth Ave.

Owner: KBL 747

Contractor: Kappcon General Contracting

Architect: David E. Shambach & Associates

Completion Date: Spring 2022

Construction Cost: $6.8 million

Project Description: This new three-story mixed-use building includes 5,400 square feet of street level retail space and 14 residential apartment units with underground parking.