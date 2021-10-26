Larsen Baker Acquires Macaroni Grill Building for New Wellness Facility

Larsen Baker, through its affiliate Brosemont Outparcel, recently acquired the former Macaroni Grill located at 5100 E Broadway Blvd. The 7,500 sf building was purchased vacant for $1.2 million ($160/sf).

Upon acquisition, Larsen Baker simultaneously secured a long-term lease for the entire building with a national tenant that specializes in primary care and wellness for seniors. The building exterior will be renovated as part of the new lease. This new model for primary care and wellness for seniors on Medicare and Medicaid has recently come to Tucson. The focus is on the overall wellbeing of patients by concentrating on exercise, diet, and other lifestyle factors.

The buyer, Larsen Baker, through its affiliate, Brosement Outparcel, was represented by Isaac Figueroa who handled the transaction. Figueroa also handled the lease transaction on behalf of the landlord.