Fran Katz, formerly the senior VP of the Southern Arizona Jewish Federation, joins the Tucson Jewish Community Center, also known as the J, as its inaugural Chief Development Officer, a role created as a result of the J’s Strategic Planning Process.

After leaving her role as the director of donor services at the University of Arizona Foundation, Katz began her professional work with the federation in 2015, and before that, spent many years as an active volunteer and leader at the J, eventually assuming the role of board chair.

Katz also worked as the associate publisher of Tucson Lifestyle Magazine for nearly 30 years. She brings with her a vested, personal interest in Tucson Jewish life, tenacious leadership, a passion for community impact, and skilled expertise in fundraising and philanthropy.

“The J has always had a very special place in my heart and is truly the only other agency I could ever consider as a professional home. I am eager to apply my experience to help develop the resources necessary to build our J, the center of Jewish life for our community,” said Katz.

In her new role at the J, Katz will work to develop a philanthropic plan that focuses on continued positive donor experiences and fundraising.

“I am thrilled to have Fran as the inaugural CDO at the Tucson JCC. We are fortunate to have someone with her expertise, passion and experience as a leader on our team. I am confident that our collective goals and aspirations will be achieved,” said Todd Rockoff, president and CEO of the J.