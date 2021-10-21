Lindsay Welch, Vice President of Corporate Relations for Tech Parks Arizona, has been appointed to the CREW Board of Directors. Welch will join nine other women who work in commercial real estate who serve on the board of directors.

With more than 70 members, CREW Tucson is one of the leading organizations for entry-level associates and senior-level executive women in the Tucson real estate field. CREW Tucson is dedicated to transforming the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally. CREW Network’s membership of 12,000 professionals in 75+ major global markets represent all aspects of commercial real estate—providing members with direct access to real estate professionals across all geographies and disciplines.

“I am ecstatic to serve alongside a league of extraordinary women that are not only scaling the heights of women in business but changing the terrain of the field itself,” shared Lindsay Welch.

Lindsay Welch, as Vice President of Corporate Relations at Tech Parks Arizona develops, plans and collaborates with team members to prospect for new business. She leads development efforts that best address corporate needs and strategic initiatives that align with the priorities of Tech Parks Arizona and amplifies the business relationships expanding the network and reach of the organization.

About Tech Parks Arizona

Tech Parks Arizona creates the “Interactive Ground” that generates, attracts and retains technology companies and talent in alignment with the research, mission and goals of the University of Arizona. Tech Parks Arizona directs the UA Tech Park, the UA Tech Park at The Bridges and the University of Arizona Center for Innovation, placing the highest priority on recruiting companies desiring connectivity to the University of Arizona.