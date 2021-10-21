Larsen Baker sells Chuze Fitness as Single Tenant Net Lease Investment

BizTUCSON October 21, 2021
Less than a minute

Larsen Baker recently sold the Chuze Fitness located at 3693 South 16th Avenue in Tucson, Arizona. The building was sold as a net lease investment with 10 years remaining on the lease. The buyer was Dragoon Properties, LLC, an Arizona limited liability company. The property sold for $3,600,000 ($183/sf).

The seller, Ajo/I-19 Developers, LLC, an affiliate of Larsen Baker, was represented by Isaac Figueroa who handled the transaction.

