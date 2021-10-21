Concord General Contracting has announced that Jodi James has joined the firm as Client Relationship Manager.

Jodi brings more than 25 years of marketing and business development experience, most recently working with municipalities and tribal communities to grow economic development initiatives. Her diverse background includes national ad agency experience, which led her to create and scale an integrated marketing firm.

As Client Relationship Manager, Jodi assists Concord in further developing their growing position in the Tucson and Greater Phoenix markets. She plays a key role in implementing strategic initiatives and providing solutions for Concord clients. She believes innovation, collaboration, and data-driven strategy are critical factors in her approach to client service.

Grenee Martacho, Concord CEO, said, “Jodi has demonstrated a history of building relationships and strategic collaborations. We appreciate the energy and enthusiasm she brings to the client experience.”

Jodi is very active in various community organizations, including the Arizona Builders Alliance and Arizona Association of Economic Development. Contact: jjames@concordinc.com