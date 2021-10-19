AGM Container Controls’ CEO Howard Stewart Receives Transformational Leadership Award

AGM Container Controls CEO Howard Stewart received the Transformation Leadership Award from Governor Doug Ducey for AGM’s model tuition reimbursement program at the 18th annual Governor’s Celebration of Innovation Awards event held in Phoenix on Oct. 13.

The Transformational Leadership Award is presented to an executive and/or organization that has achieved significant business success driving positive, transformational change in their organization with measurable outcomes. The event is made possible through a partnership between the Arizona Technology Council, the Arizona Commerce Authority, and Avnet.

AGM’s tuition program allows employees to receive tuition reimbursement for any college or university program up to $5,250 per year, removing the financial roadblock employees often experience with initial tuition costs. Additionally, AGM provides supplemental wage increases for coursework employees complete within a wage and performance review period.

““To address an increasingly competitive job market in the technology industry, organizations across the nation are looking at new and innovative ways to reward and retain their employees,” said Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council. “AGM has provided Arizona technology companies with an impressive model for elevating and supporting their employees’ personal goals. The company and its CEO, Howard Stewart, are well deserving of the MSS Business Transformation Leadership Award.”

“The Arizona Commerce Authority and the Arizona Technology Council are proud to recognize AGM and President Howard Stewart with the Transformative Leader award,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “AGM’s commitment to supporting their employees’ educational goals helps foster a talented manufacturing workforce, which will contribute to the company’s success for years to come.”

Stewart became president and CEO of AGM Container Controls in 2000. Under his leadership, AGM was recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as “America’s Best Small Business” in 2009. Stewart currently serves on the board of directors for the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, and the Pima Community College Foundation, and has a history of active involvement and support in numerous Southern Arizona nonprofit organizations. A Tucson native, Stewart holds a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Political Science and Government from Principia College.

“It meant a lot to receive this honor,” said Stewart, whose father Roger Stewart attended and who founded AGM and the tuition reimbursement program. “Advancing workforce education is core to our values, especially as it applies to showing our employees that we support their professional and personal goals.”

About AGM

Founded in 1955 as Arizona Gear and Manufacturing, AGM Container Controls is a growing family of brands delivering a wide range of products and solutions for the aerospace, defense, manufacturing and accessibility markets. AGM is the first company to design breather valves for Hughes Aircraft missile containers. AGM aspires to be a principled company that helps meet its clients’ and community’s needs, and by helping its employee-owners fulfill their personal goals through rewarding job opportunities and continuing education. To learn more, please visit agmcontainer.com