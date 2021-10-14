Barker Contracting is excited to announce the promotion of Steven Zadorozny to the position of General Superintendent. This move is in accordance with a long-standing practice of promoting from within the company whenever possible. Hired in 2011, Steven started out his career with the company as a carpenter.

Brian said “We were fortunate to have had a great pool of internal qualified and knowledgeable candidates to choose from. Steven was chosen for his enthusiasm, dedication and longevity with the company.”

As General Superintendent, Steven will be responsible for leading the Barker Contracting field teams, making sure company policies and procedures regarding safety, scheduling, budget, quality of work, and customer service are being followed. Additionally, Steven is committed to helping others advance in their career paths and ensuring they have the skills and the tools needed to reach their fullest potential.

About Barker Contracting

Barker Contracting is a general contracting company for commercial construction that specializes in commercial, medical, industrial, and solar work. Barker is dedicated to quality construction with integrity, offering the best construction solutions, providing an atmosphere and encouragement for personal achievement, and giving back to the community to build a better vision for the future.