Tucson Medical Center Names New CEO as Judy Rich Advances

TMC HealthCare Board of Trustees has announced that Judy Rich, current president and CEO has taken on the expanded role as system president and CEO.

“We are pleased to have Judy’s experience and leadership to now focus on continued growth of the system,” said Board Chair Louise Francesconi. “This change results in a powerful commitment to high-quality accessible health care and allows Judy to lead us into future.”

Under Rich’s leadership since 2007, TMC HealthCare has grown into a leading regional health system with three hospitals, a robust outpatient division, a primary and specialty medical group, and numerous partnerships with local physician groups.

TMC HealthCare is also growing the TMC Rincon Health Campus, with Rincon Neighborhood Hospital opening in 2023. Rich will lead the system’s strategic focus on growth and innovation in line with the organization’s mission to provide exceptional health care with compassion.

“I am honored to step into this new role and continue to work with the incredible team at TMC HealthCare,” said Rich. “Our No. 1 priority is meeting the needs of our patients and the communities we serve. As we expand into the future, we must continue to identify the greatest needs and extend our mission-driven health care system to address those needs.”

Because of the growing complexity of the TMC HealthCare system, the board tapped Mimi Coomler, to serve as CEO of Tucson Medical Center. Coomler has been TMC’s COO since 2017 and before that was the hospital’s chief nursing officer. Coomler’s previous work experience includes serving as CEO at Children’s Clinics for Rehabilitative Services and director of nursing for TMC’s Women’s and Children’s Services.

“As COO, Mimi has demonstrated steady, forward-thinking leadership that will build upon the culture and quality of care that has defined TMC for many years – resulting this year in being recognized by US News and World Report as the best hospital in Tucson,” said Rich. “As I hand the reins of the hospital over to Mimi, I will no longer be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the hospital, but I will continue to work with this incredible team to focus on growth and innovation in providing quality, mission-driven health care to Southern Arizona.”

Coomler will be responsible for operations of the nonprofit hospital that has served the community for more than 75 years. The 628-bed hospital with 4,500 employees is a recognized leader in medical and surgical services including cardiovascular, neuroscience, orthopedics, women’s care, pediatrics and more.

Coomler joins other TMC HealthCare hospital chief executives – Julia Strange at Benson Hospital and Monica Sheldon at Northern Cochise Community Hospital. Benson Hospital joined TMC HealthCare in 2018 and Northern Cochise Community Hospital joined earlier this year.

As the region’s nonprofit locally governed health system, TMC HealthCare has developed into a high-quality system of care that focuses on the communities it serves. Most known for its flagship hospital, Tucson Medical Center, TMC HealthCare has strategically grown to serve more of our region, said Francesconi.

“During the last 10 years, we have expanded our footprint and services in Tucson and beyond,” Francesconi said. “We are committed to increasing inpatient, outpatient – and even virtual – access points to the region’s nonprofit health system in Southern Arizona, including Southeast Tucson, Northwest Tucson and into Cochise County.

“This team’s CEOs is uniquely poised to lead TMC HealthCare into the future, growing yet never losing sight of the communities we serve,” Francesconi said. “This team has shown that independent, nonprofit health systems can thrive by innovating and providing solutions to address our community’s complex health care needs.

TMC HealthCare includes:

Tucson Medical Center: 628-bed hospital recently named Tucson’s best hospital by US News and World Report.

TMC Medical Network/TMCOne: Multispecialty medical practice, strong regional primary care network. This network serves the metropolitan area, with a growing footprint in Northwest Tucson.

Rural Health Network: Northern Cochise Community Hospital and Benson Hospital.

TMC Rincon Health Campus: Medical Office Complex, TMCOne primary care, TMC Urgent Care, Ambulatory Surgery Center (opening Q1 2022), 50-bed hospital (opening 2023)

Strategic Partnerships with key independent physicians and community providers, including Arizona Community Physicians, El Rio Health, Encompass Health, Arizona Blood and Cancer Specialists, Radiology Ltd. Also, member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network

TMC Foundation. Philanthropic arm of TMC HealthCare, with $65 million in assets. Funding used to support the charitable mission of TMC HealthCare.