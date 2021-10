Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Project: Rocking K Ranch Community Park

Location: 7735 S. Rocking K Ranch Loop

Owner: Diamond Ventures

Contractor: Lloyd Construction

Architect: PHX Architecture

Completion Date: April 2021

Construction Cost: $3.9 million

Project Description: The 13-acre park in Rocking K planned community features soccer fields, basketball and pickleball courts, playscapes and a splash pad.