Sundt Construction Completes First Building at Benedictine Monastery

Sundt Construction, Inc., recently completed the south residential building for the Benedictine. This is the first of two multi-family structures surrounding the historic Benedictine Monastery in midtown Tucson.

“This is a great milestone for our team on this noteworthy project,” said Ian McDowell, Sundt’s VP and Tucson regional director. “The hard work and dedication from our team and subcontractor partners were crucial to a successful completion.”

The south residential building at the Benedictine is a three-story and four-story concrete structure that includes 127 one and two-bedroom apartments. Once the north four-story building is complete, the development will feature 255 apartments and a two-level, 260-space parking garage. Additional amenities include a café, pool and spa, fitness center, private courtyard, private garages, and surface parking.

The north building at the Benedictine is expected to open later this fall. The Sundt team will then finish off the project with the renovations inside the historic monastery building, including another 37 apartments and space for a future restaurant. The entire project will be completed next year. Poster Mirto McDonald serves as the architect on record.

Sundt opened its Tucson office in 1929. In the decades since, it has built notable landmarks across the Old Pueblo. The company is currently working on the UA’s Student Success District and the I-10 – Ruthrauff interchange. Sundt recently completed the award-winning Banner-University Medical Center Tucson’s new tower and the I-10-Ina Interchange.

The company continually ranks in the top five of ENR Southwest’s Top Contractors.