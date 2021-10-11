

Ventana Canyon Golf and Racquet Club, Tucson’s premier golf and lodging experience nestled in the Catalina Foothills, has announced the appointment of its new CEO and general manager, Kimberly Wood.

Wood joins Ventana Canyon from El Niguel Country Club in Laguna Niguel, Calif., where she spent 13 years–the last four of which were as general manager and CEO.

Her previous roles include membership director, clubhouse manager and operations director, so she understands club operations from the ground up. Among her accomplishments at El Niguel were the completion of a major golf course renovation project, transitioning the retail shop of the club from golf professional-owned to member-owned, and the establishment of numerous new events to enhance the member experience.

“The Board of Managers is incredibly pleased that Kimberly Wood will be our next CEO & general manager” said Brian Hall, chair of the Ventana Canyon Alliance Board of Managers.

“Her experience, energy and vision make her the right person to provide the leadership needed now and in the future. In addition, she is passionate about the member experience and is committed to its continuous improvement at Ventana Canyon.”