Pima Heart and Vascular is pleased to announce and welcome Dr. Thomas Bobka to its practice.

Bobka is a vascular surgeon who will provide care for patients at Pima’s vascular suite on River Road and its east side office on Camp Lowell Drive and will visit the Safford location. He received his doctorate from St. George’s University of Medicine and completed his Vascular Surgery Fellowship at the University of Arizona.

“It is truly an honor to be trusted with the care of this special patient population,” Bobka said. “I feel privileged to provide the utmost quality of service for my patients and I look forward to building these long-lasting relationships.”

Bobka evaluates and treats all aspects of vascular surgery with a particular interest in aortic aneurysm repair and limb salvation. He is thrilled to join Pima Heart and Vascular and is now accepting new patients.

“I am excited to join a vascular surgery practice which has the resources to provide comprehensive care for patients with complex vascular diseases,” he said.