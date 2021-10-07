Arizona Oncology, a premier provider of advanced cancer care across Arizona, welcomes Dr. Shobhana Talukdar to the gynecologic oncology team, expanding available patient services and treatment options for Tucson area residents.

Talukdar recently relocated to Tucson from Minneapolis, where she completed a gynecologic oncology fellowship with the University of Minnesota School of Medicine.

In Tucson, Talukdar will see patients at Arizona Oncology’s Wilmot office to provide compassionate, patient-centered care. At the Wilmot location, patients have access to expansive, multidisciplinary care including medical oncology/hematology, gynecologic oncology, genetic risk assessment, clinical trials and research, outpatient chemotherapy, diet and nutrition services, palliative care, and clinical laboratory services.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Talukdar to Arizona Oncology and expand our talented team of gynecologic oncologists,” said Dr. Joseph Buscema. “Adding a specialist with expertise in complex reproductive issues and gynecologic oncology is another way Arizona Oncology is providing essential care to our patients throughout Southern Arizona.”

Talukdar has a special interest in all areas of gynecological cancer such as ovarian, cervical, uterine, vaginal, and other cancers of the female reproductive organs. She has undergone extensive training in laparoscopic, robotic, and complex pelvic and abdominal surgeries. She is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Critical Care. Talukdar is an active member of the American College of Obstetrics & Gynecology, the Society of Gynecologic Oncology, the Society of Critical Care Medicine, and the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

“I believe exceptional patient care starts with listening and understanding a patient’s perspective towards their condition,” said Talukdar. “Once I understand their needs and goals, I can personalize their care plan which helps my patients feel more assured and informed at every step. My duty is to provide innovative, evidence-based information and management to ensure that all of my patients receive the best treatment options available and ensuring they feel cared for in the process.”

The Wilmot office of Medical Oncology, Hematology, and Gynecologic Oncology is located at 603 N. Wilmot Rd., #151, Tucson, AZ 85711.