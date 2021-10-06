Long Realty Cares Foundation Funds Patio for Tucson Medical Center Staff

In a time of unprecedented stress, Tucson Medical Center staffers now have a private space to relax, refresh and recharge—thanks to a donation from the Long Realty Cares Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Southern Arizona’s leading residential real estate company.

The “Heal the Healers” patio was designed and built by the TMC Foundation, using a $40,000 grant from the Long foundation. In work for a year, the space repurposes an existing patio area to provide TMC doctors, nurses and other staffers with a place of respite.

On hand for the Sept. 17 ribbon cutting were TMC executives and staff; the Long Realty Cares Foundation board members; and Reneé Gonzales, CEO of Long Companies.

Per a TMC Foundation statement, the patio is “a place where our health-care heroes can go to meditate, practice yoga, enjoy a peaceful lunch, or simply sit down and enjoy the ambiance. It includes a new space with artificial turf where employees can meditate and practice yoga, and lounge tables and chairs for employees to sit down and eat a meal.”

“On behalf of its many donors, the Long Realty Cares Foundation is grateful to those health-care professionals who are on the front lines of the pandemic,” said Thom Melendez, foundation board president. “This is but a small way to thank each of you for your dedication to our community.”

Established in 2002, the foundation has given more than $3.5 million, which goes to support hundreds of community groups focused on education, health, community services, the arts and the environment.

The foundation is funded by Long Companies and contributions from agents and employees.