Cox Employees Donate $80,000 to 21 Southern Arizona Nonprofits

At a time when Arizona nonprofits report $91 million in revenue losses this year and an increase in expenses of more than $15 million, the 3,100 employees of Cox Arizona announced grant donations of $80,000 to 21 Southern Arizona nonprofit education, diversity and environment and sustainability programs.

This marks the 25th year that Cox Arizona employees, through Cox Charities, have raised funds to help the communities in which they live and work. Since 1996, Cox Arizona employees have raised more than $9 million.

“Cox employees are unwavering in their commitment to nonprofits that serve our most vulnerable community members, especially youth, through education and diversity programs,” said Lisa Lovallo, market VP of Cox Southern Arizona. “This year, with a great need in our community, Cox employees chose to expand the number of organizations receiving funding. We know this additional support will help more Southern Arizonans at this time.”

One Tucson-area grant recipient is Literacy Connects, a volunteer-driven nonprofit serving 50,000 children and adults through literacy programs including its Reading Seed Program. The program pairs volunteer coaches with students in grades K-2, empowering children to be independent readers so they can become lifelong learners.

According to Literacy Connects Executive Director Matt Tarver-Wahlquist, “The generous support of Cox Charities will allow us to distribute over 1,250 new books and give the gift of learning and loving to read to hundreds of elementary school children, who need it now more than ever.”