Fall Issue 2021

Since our inception in 2009, BizTucson’s team of journalists has witnessed the emergence of bioscience as a major industry sector in the region. Arguably, Dr. Thomas Grogan was the founder and catalyst for our region’s bioscience revolution. He invented an automated, standardized tissue biopsy diagnostic instrument that revolutionized cancer care and in 1985 founded Ventana Medical Systems. The company that Grogan started in a garage was acquired by Swiss-based Roche in 2008 for $3.4 billion. Today, Roche Tissue Diagnostics employs more than 1,700 employees at its Oro Valley campus and recently expanded to Marana with a logistics facility.

Roche Tissue Diagnostics Head Jill German said. “As we learn more about cancer biology, we are able to develop tests and treatments that can address the needs of each cancer patient, with the ultimate goal of finding cures. Some of the most exciting work in this area is taking place right here in Tucson.”

Rodney Campbell provides an in-depth report on this region’s global success in bioscience – which spans from the University of Arizona to fascinating profiles of the region’s biotech companies, Roche Tissue Diagnostics, a Q & A with UArizona President Dr. Robert C. Robbins and an update on venture capital to commercialize the remarkable discoveries.

Fletcher McCusker sees Tucson as the next Austin, San Diego, Boston when it comes to biotech and biomedical. He said. “We are still, largely, undiscovered, but wait three to five years.” McCusker is CEO of UAVenture Capital and founder of other biotech successes.

UArizona is pivotal to this region’s success, producing more than $734 million in annual research and ranking in the top 20 of public research universities in the nation. Romi Carrell Wittman and Mary Davis file a report on the BIO5 Institute’s 20 Years of Impact. BIO5 has led to major interdisciplinary advances in bioscience, biomedicine and biotechnology. The institute was designed to serve as a hub for collaborative research to produce innovative solutions to complex biological challenges like aging, hunger, disease and water and food sustainability.

Another special report focuses on Lori Carroll & Associates. Romi Carrell Wittman and Tara Kirkpatrick write: “It’s not hyperbole to say Carroll, who celebrates more than three decades in design, is the region’s most prolific and preeminent source of elegant desert living. Her timeless aesthetic graces residential and commercial projects throughout Arizona and the United States.” Her firm has received more than 100 regional, national and international awards. She’s been featured on national TV design shows and in numerous publications. She just released her first book, “Circle Square Balance Hue.”

And finally, we focus another report on The Clements Agency, now a HUB International company. Founder Jack Clements grew this statewide insurance business over the past 20 years. Clements’ sons Sean and Jim serve as senior VPs. By partnering with HUB, the company can better serve major industry sectors – including agribusiness, construction, hospitality, healthcare, transportation, entertainment, real estate and financial institutions.

Jay Gonzales files an update on the red-hot market for new home construction, home sites and real estate. He writes “more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic crippled the global economy, the real estate market in the Tucson region is still riding a wave of historically peak demand with no end in sight. New-home builders are finding a market flush with buyers.”

As always, we are grateful for our loyal readers, the tremendous support of our advertisers and our exceptional editorial team and their high standard of journalism.

Steven E. Rosenberg

Publisher & Owner

BizTucson