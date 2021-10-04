Patrick Moonga

BizTUCSON October 4, 2021
Patrick Moonga joins OneAZ Credit Union as the new Workplace Banking Program manager. 

Moonga brings six years of banking experience to the credit union. As Workplace Banking Program manager, Patrick looks forward to growing OneAZ’s membership base in the Southern Region through engagement with the community. 

By providing financial literacy, Moonga hopes to empower members and help them achieve their financial goals. Prior to joining OneAZ, he held positions at JP Morgan Chase Bank and Citibank.

