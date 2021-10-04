Avelo Airlines Launches Nonstop Service from Tucson to Los Angeles

Avelo Airlines has announced that it is continuing to expand the airline’s West Coast network with new nonstop seasonal service between Los Angeles and Tucson. Everyday one-way low fares starting at $29* are available at AveloAir.com.

When service begins on Dec. 16, Tucson will be Avelo’s 19th destination nationwide and 11th destination the airline serves from its West Coast base at LA’s most convenient and popular airport – Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). Avelo’s twice-weekly direct service between BUR and Tucson International Airport (TUS) will be operated by Boeing Next Generation 737-800 aircraft.

“We are excited to add this beautiful region to our portfolio of popular western U.S. destinations,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “Tucson is not only a cultural mecca, but offers national parks, thriving food traditions and year-round events and entertainment we know our customers will enjoy. Traveling between Southern California and Southern Arizona has never been easier or more affordable.”

When visitors arrive in Tucson, they are situated in the heart of the unique Sonoran Desert, the only place in the world that is the natural habitat of the iconic and majestic Saguaro cactus. Don’t be fooled by the term “desert” because mountain ranges in all directions offer scenic drives, and even snow skiing. With 350 days of sunshine per year, visitors can play in wide-open outdoor spaces or relax in the casualness of Tucson and its rich cultural heritage.

“One of our top priorities has been securing a nonstop flight from Tucson International Airport to the Los Angeles Basin and with these new flights to Hollywood Burbank on Avelo, we have a win-win,” said Danette Bewley, president and CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority. “Southern Arizonans now have an easier and more convenient way to reach many L.A. area destinations and Southern Californians, who are among our top sources for visitors to Tucson, have another way to come here. We couldn’t be more excited.”

The flight will operate on Thursdays and Sundays. Flight 143 departs BUR at 5:40 p.m., arriving TUS at 8:10 p.m. Flight 144 departs TUS at 8:50 p.m., arriving BUR at 9:30 p.m. Avelo will also offer additional flights on select Tuesdays and Saturdays during the end-of-year peak holiday season.

“Avelo’s new service to Tucson gives our passengers another convenient way to travel to Arizona, and enjoy everything the region has to offer,” said Frank Miller, executive director of Hollywood Burbank Airport.

LA’s Best Airport

Situated in the heart of Southern California, BUR is surrounded by LA’s iconic beaches, dining, entertainment, shopping and sun-soaked outdoor recreation.

Whether customers are departing or arriving, BUR offers a refreshingly convenient and hassle-free experience. Named the 2019 “Best U.S. Airport” by Fodor’s Travel, BUR features include seamless curbside pickup and drop-off, smaller crowds, unrivaled speed for plane-to-carousel bag delivery, faster TSA security lines, and short walking distances between the terminal and ground transportation, parking and rental cars (instead of the time-consuming shuttles and trains necessary at other larger airports). All of this makes BUR LA’s ultra-convenient, stress-free gateway.

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Avelo’s everyday low fares have no change or cancellation fees. There is also no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and for bringing a pet in the cabin.

The single-class, fuel-efficient 189-seat 737-800 mainline jets Avelo operates to TUS offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the regional aircraft historically serving that airport. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo became America’s first new scheduled airline in nearly 15 years when it initiated service on Apr. 28 from its first base at BUR. The airline – which offers a more convenient, caring and affordable experience – currently serves 10 popular destinations across the western U.S.

In early November, Avelo will begin serving customers in Connecticut from its first East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). The airline will initially fly between HVN and five popular Florida destinations – Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach and Tampa.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a “One Crew” mindset that promotes teamwork, kindness and, above all, doing the right thing. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo crewmembers provide a smooth, enjoyable, reliable and caring experience for its customers.