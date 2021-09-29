St. Luke’s Home Announces First Silver Chef Culinary Competition

St. Luke’s Home has announced its first-ever Silver Chef Culinary Competition, which will showcase six talented senior living chefs vying for the title, a $2,500 purse and a beautiful award on Saturday, Oct. 23 from noon until 3 p.m. at its Tucson facility.

This culinary competition raises awareness about older adults in our community and raises funds for the elders of St. Luke’s Home, a non-profit residential community located near the University of Arizona campus.

St Luke’s Home leadership is unanimous in its passion for St Luke’s Home and the elders there. “St Luke’s Home has provided compassionate care to the vulnerable for over 100 years. It serves elders who cannot live alone, cannot afford private care, and do not qualify for government programs,” said Terri Waldman, executive director of St. Luke’s Home.

“Our elders are the essential workers of yesteryear. They are teachers who taught us; the nurses who healed us; the ministers who consoled us; and the veterans who fought for our freedoms. These elders pay what they can from pensions and retirement funds, but it doesn’t cover all the costs of care. We cover the rest through fundraising, foundations, grants and donors like you,” said Development Director Marie Reyna.

Participating chefs are from these Tucson area senior living communities: Broadway Proper; The Cascades; The Forum; Hacienda at the Canyon, St Luke’s Home, and Via Elegante.

The celebrity judges panel includes: Bruce Yim, Executive Chef at Hacienda del Sol Resort; Daniel Scordato, owner of Vivace Restaurant; Coralie Satta, owner/ chef of Ghini’s French Café; Jonathan Mabry, Executive Director of UNESCO, City of Gastronomy; Wendy Gauthier, Iron Chef 2019, and owner/chef of Chef Chic.

For tickets and for more information, visit www.stlukeshometucson.org. Sponsors of this great event include: Sonoran Ear, Nose, and Throat; HSL Properties; Tucson Medical Center; Chase Bank, Lloyd Construction and Tank’s Green Stuff.