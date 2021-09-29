Lovitt & Touché Expands Tucson Office

Driven by strong demand for its insurance and benefits services, Lovitt & Touché, A Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company, has expanded its Tucson team, adding high-caliber professionals to strengthen its competitive position in the greater Tucson region.

“With the ongoing economic growth in Tucson, businesses are seeking an experienced broker they can trust to help them navigate the many challenges and risks they’re facing in today’s business climate,” said Executive VP of Sales Jody Sarchett. “To meet this booming demand for our services, Lovitt & Touché has recruited several exceptional professionals who bring a range of experience to drive new business and support clients.”

Lovitt & Touché’s business growth stems primarily from industries that are driving much of Tucson’s economic expansion — including manufacturing, technology and health care.

New team members in the Tucson office bring decades of experience in employee benefits and commercial insurance:

Commercial Lines Manager Jill Brooks brings more than a decade of experience in the insurance industry. She manages the commercial lines team.

Sales Executive Alex Rodriguez focuses on employee benefits, bringing more than a dozen years of experience in human resources.

Sales Executive Chris Monaco focuses on property & casualty insurance for clients in healthcare, manufacturing and financial industries.

Sales Executive Jeremy Wolf focuses on employee benefits, bringing diverse experience in business development and sales.

Client Manager Kim Canez works with the commercial lines team to manage client relationships, develop account plans and deliver proposals.

Assistant Client Manager Tatiana Johns assists with day-to-day management of commercial lines clients and accounts.

Assistant Client Manager Erin Freker assists with day-to-day management of employee benefits clients and accounts.

Benefits Analyst Chelsea Morando assists with preparing client proposals and managing requests for proposals while building relationships with insurance carriers.

Additionally, Lovitt & Touché recently added 27 new colleagues at its Tempe office, further solidifying its market strength across Arizona.