Cox is spotlighting SAZ community leaders in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Cox is spotlighting inspirational leaders in Phoenix and Tucson who have made cultural, educational and social contributions. This marks the 15th year that Cox has proudly highlighted the good works of leaders such as Congressman Ruben Gallego, COO of Radio Campesina, Bill Barquin, ASU Research Scientist Laura Gonzalez-Malerva and Barrow Concussion and Brain Injury Center Medical Director Javier Cardenas.

“This year, Cox is shining the light on the good works and wonderful stories of seven special leaders whose passion for serving our community drives them and inspires others to be extraordinary,” says Lisa Lovallo, Market Vice President, Southern Arizona Cox Communications. “These might be people that are not typically recognized, but we wanted to take this opportunity to honor these unsung heroes who have made a mark on our community. She adds, “Included in this group are a couple of our own who have given their time outside the office to volunteer in hopes of making our communities a better place to live and work.”

Click here for a Dropbox link containing seven (30) second public service announcements featuring the inspiring leaders whose stories Cox is telling during Hispanic Heritage Month including:

• Maria Mazon, Founder, Owner and Executive Chef of Boca Tacos. Born in Tucson and raised in Sonora Mexico Maria draws on her rich heritage which has influenced her cooking style. She expresses herself in the form of unique and eclectic plates including tacos and salsas that are as authentic as Maria herself.

• Kerri Lopez-Howell, Executive Director of the Sunnyside Foundation. Having attended Tucson’s public schools herself, Kerri is personally invested in supporting Sunnyside School District’s teachers, students and the surrounding community. Her hard work helped establish a new Emergency Relief Fund that pays the utilities and rent for community families.

• Amalia Luxardo, Chief Executive Officer of the Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona. The daughter of immigrant parents, Amalia has dedicated her professional career to social issues. Leading the Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona, Amalia is a role model and champion for women and girls and she works each day to create change in our community through education.

• Marco Jaurequi, Cox Southern Arizona Solutions Store Manager. Growing up in Nogales, Marco has worked at Cox for 12 years serving our customers. Outside the store, Marco has been seen setting up for Cox’s Movies in the Park, and recently served on the employee panel that selected Cox’s diversity scholarship student recipients.

• Elizabeth Toledo, Executive Director at the Arizona Latino Artists Cultural Center. Elizabeth applies her education and previous experience as an assistant principal to provide mentorship for young, upcoming Latino artists in our community. An artist herself, Elizabeth has created a center that showcases local artists’ work while promoting their rich Latino culture.

• Gil Bivens, Founder of Arizona Barrio Stories. Arizona Barrio Stories highlights the generations of Mexican families who grew up in our neighborhoods. Gil tells the stories of local Latino leaders, philanthropists, entrepreneurs, and professionals so community members can appreciate where they came from and be inspired.

• Mailai Echeverria, Cox Media. Mailai has worked at Cox for nearly 9 years achieving our clients’ advertising goals through digital and television ads. In her free time, she can be found cooking meals for families at Ronald McDonald House and donating to toy and turkey drives at Heard Elementary school.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. The largest private telecom company in America, we proudly serve six million homes and businesses across 18 states. In metro Phoenix, we serve approximately 2.5 million product subscribers, and in Southern Arizona, approximately 400,000 product subscribers, with residential and business digital television, 1G high-speed Internet, security systems and digital telephone service over its own nationwide IP network. We’re dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. The 3,100 Arizona employees of Cox are proud to have topped numerous J.D. Power and Associates’ studies of customer satisfaction and for many years top “Ranking Arizona-Best of Arizona Business” list. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.