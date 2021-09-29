Casino Del Sol Wins Magazine’s Most Gaming Awards in Southwest

Casino Del Sol claimed 14 awards this year in Casino Player Magazine’s 2021 Best of Gaming Awards, the publication’s annual reader survey of the best casinos across the country. Casino Del Sol received the most accolades in the Native Southwest region, earning the property the coveted Player’s Choice Award.

Casino Del Sol took first place wins in five categories: Favorite Casino Resort to Vacation, Best Golf Course, Best High Limit Room, Best Bingo and Best Casino Cocktail Service. The casino also took second place in Best Overall Gaming Resort, Best Hotel, Best Pool, Best Spa and Best Comps; and third place in Best Suites, Best Reel Slots, Casino Where You Feel the Luckiest and Best Hotel Lobby.

“Last year we won nine awards which we were thrilled with,” said Casino Del Sol CEO Kimberly Van Amburg. “So, to win 14 awards this year, the most in the Southwest, really confirms the hard work we’ve put in over the last year. And the fact that these awards are voted on by the players themselves makes it that much more meaningful.”

Casino Player’s Best of Gaming awards are a celebration of the industry’s finest, with votes cast by casino-goers for gaming properties across the country. Casino Del Sol adds 14 Best of Gaming awards to an extensive list of honors the property has received so far this year, including AAA’s Four Diamond designation, a U.S. News & World Report Best Hotels silver badge and a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its fine dining restaurant, PY Steakhouse. The Global Gaming Awards also named Casino Del Sol to its Property of the Year shortlist and selected CEO Kimberly Van Amburg for its American Executive of the Year shortlist.