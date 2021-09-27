Tucson Water Wins National Award

Tucson Water is the winner of the Outstanding Public Sector Organization Award from the US Water Alliance.

Selected by an independent review panel on an annual basis, the US Water Prize celebrates outstanding achievements in the advancement of solutions to our nation’s water challenges.

“Tucson Water is ensuring the city of Tucson, AZ is an independent sustainable desert community, now and 50 years in the future,” the alliance said on its website.

At the recent virtual awards ceremony, Tucson Water was recognized for three One Water projects over the past two years that advance the goal of effectively managing the city’s multiple water resources.

The first is the Santa Cruz River Heritage Project, which reintroduced flowing water to the Santa Cruz riverbed after a 100-year absence.

The second project is the Green Stormwater Infrastructure Fund that originated with Tucson Water developing a proposal for a green stormwater infrastructure fee and program. The third is the South Houghton Area Recharge Project, which is a 40-acre recharge and recycle project.