Rusing Lopez & Lizardi is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Paige E. Scalf as an associate on the firm’s litigation team.

Scalf is a graduate of the University of Arizona’s James E. Rogers College of Law. Prior to entering law school, she earned a doctorate in psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and had a long career as a cognitive neuroscientist. She also was an assistant professor in the psychology departments at UArizona and Durham University in the U.K.

Scalf holds a certificate in intellectual property law which will be one of her practice areas at RLL.

Established in Tucson in 1992, Rusing Lopez & Lizardi provides advice and representation to businesses and business owners on matters concerning commercial litigation, employment and disputes, real estate, immigration, business transactions, contract negotiations and drafting, complex litigation and general business advice. RL&L is a member of The National Association of Minority & Women Owned Law Firms. Numerous RL&L attorneys have been distinguished as Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers, and the firm has been recognized as a Best Law Firm in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Law Firms. It is AV Preeminent Peer Review Rated through Martindale-Hubbell.