Rusing Lopez & Lizardi is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Dan Bernardone as an associate on the firm’s litigation team.

Bernardone is a litigator whose practice primarily consists of commercial litigation, insurance coverage, insurance bad-faith litigation and civil litigation.

He has five years of experience dealing with insurance carriers and insurance coverage issues. He represents policyholders by advising on insurance recovery issues and litigating bad-faith claims.

In his commercial litigation practice, Bernardone has represented creditors and debtors in loan repayment disputes, partners in complex business divorces, creditor trusts in Chapter 11 bankruptcies, companies in sale disputes, landlords and tenants in real estate disputes. He is a graduate of the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Marist College.

Established in Tucson in 1992, Rusing Lopez & Lizardi provides advice and representation to businesses and business owners on matters concerning commercial litigation, employment and disputes, real estate, immigration, business transactions, contract negotiations and drafting, complex litigation and general business advice. RL&L is a member of The National Association of Minority & Women Owned Law Firms. Numerous RL&L attorneys have been distinguished as Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers, and the firm has been recognized as a Best Law Firm in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Law Firms. It is AV Preeminent Peer Review Rated through Martindale-Hubbell.