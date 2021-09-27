Rusing Lopez & Lizardi is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Caitlin Watters as an associate on the firm’s litigation team.

Watters has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona and is a former Deputy Pima County Attorney who worked in the Domestic Violence and Animal Welfare Units. She litigated dozens of cases including 12 jury trials and over 25 bench trials. She is a graduate of the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University.

While in law school, Watters was a legal extern on the Judiciary Committee for U.S. Senator Jake Flake of Arizona where she assisted with research projects on issues facing Arizona, specifically immigration, opiates, human trafficking across the border and environmental issues.

She is an active member of several community and professional organizations including the Boys and Girls Club of Tucson, the Animal Cruelty Task Force of Southern Arizona, the Arizona Women Lawyers Association and the Federalist Society.

Established in Tucson in 1992, Rusing Lopez & Lizardi provides advice and representation to businesses and business owners on matters concerning commercial litigation, employment and disputes, real estate, immigration, business transactions, contract negotiations and drafting, complex litigation and general business advice. RL&L is a member of The National Association of Minority & Women Owned Law Firms. Numerous RL&L attorneys have been distinguished as Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers, and the firm has been recognized as a Best Law Firm in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Law Firms. It is AV Preeminent Peer Review Rated through Martindale-Hubbell.