BeachFleischman Named One of U.S. Top 200 Largest Public Accounting Firms

BeachFleischman has been named to Inside Public Accounting’s list of the “Top 200” largest public accounting firms in the U.S.

IPA’s annual rankings are based on participating firms’ net revenues and lists BeachFleischman as the 135th largest firm in the country. BeachFleischman also ranks as one of Arizona’s largest locally-owned public accounting firms.

“We are grateful for the recognition of Inside Public Accounting,” said Eric Majchrzak, BeachFleischman’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Despite the tremendous challenges our clients are facing due to COVID, they’ve also created significant opportunities to transform and do business differently. We are honored to be a part of the process as true collaborators working toward our clients’ success.”