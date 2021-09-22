Tucson Metro Chamber Announces Leadership Change

The Tucson Metro Chamber board of directors has announced that President and CEO Amber Smith has resigned from her position following the successful completion of several major milestones, including the Chamber’s new strategic plan.

Following Smith’s resignation, the board named Michael Guymon, Chamber executive VP, as the Chamber’s new interim president and CEO.

“I am proud of the objectives that we accomplished at the Chamber and know the Chamber’s capable team is well-prepared to implement the new strategic plan under Michael’s leadership,” said Smith.

Known for her passion and commitment to the Chamber’s mission, Smith and the Chamber team accomplished significant milestones that helped to revolutionize the Chamber’s impact on businesses and their role in growing the economy, creating jobs, and making Tucson the destination for business success.

“The Tucson Metro Chamber Board of Directors is grateful for Amber’s dedicated service and commitment to our local businesses and the challenges they faced during her leadership of the Chamber,” said Ian McDowell, Chamber board chair. “Due to Amber’s vision and leadership, the Chamber is now well-positioned to flourish for many years to come.”

Some of Smith’s career highlights at the Tucson Metro Chamber include:

Rebranded the Chamber through the development of a new strategic plan that will allow the Chamber to innovate, grow its value proposition, and help its membership adapt to a rapidly changing global marketplace

Created financial stability and growth, enabling the Chamber to offer critical services, resources, and support to struggling businesses during the pandemic

Expanded the Chamber’s role in addressing regional workforce challenges through the creation of the first Pima County-focused workforce development and attraction blueprint

Built a strong, diverse culture and professional team focused on exceptional service and results for local businesses

Elevated the voice of the business community

Built an inclusive candidate evaluation process

A native Tucsonan, Guymon’s professional career has focused on political strategy, business development, advocacy, and organizational management while he served in leadership roles at the City of Tucson, Metropolitan Pima Alliance, Sun Corridor, Inc., and the Tucson Metro Chamber. Most recently, Guymon led the Chamber’s government affairs and workforce development initiatives.

“The board of directors, staff, and I look forward to working with Michael in this interim leadership role to ensure the Chamber continues to fulfill its mission of championing an environment where business thrives and the community prospers,” said McDowell.

The Tucson Metro Chamber Board invites the community to recognize local business successes and Smith’s accomplishments on Oct. 1 at the Wells Fargo Copper Cactus Awards.