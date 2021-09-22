Mexican Baseball Fiesta Returns to Kino Sports Complex

Mexican Baseball Fiesta will commence its 10th year on Sept. 30 – Oct. 3 at Kino Sports Complex. The Fiesta features four professional teams of the Mexican Pacific League and the University of Arizona.

Festivities include double-header games each night, delicious food, live entertainment, music, and much more. Buy tickets online now or get them in person at the Kino Box Office, 2500 E. Ajo Way. Box office phone number is (520) 222-1008.

This year’s fiesta includes Hermosillo, Obregon, Mexicali, Navojoa, and the Arizona Wildcats. All games will take place at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way. Parking is $5/car on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Parking is free on Sunday. Stadium gates open one hour before the first game.

“The Vamos A Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta has become one of the top entertainment/baseball events on the Tucson calendar,” said Mike Feder, president of the Mexican Baseball Fiesta. “The word ‘fiesta’ best describes our event – a party! We believe the fiesta is the largest Hispanic sporting event in Tucson every year. The MBF has also had a significant economic impact in Pima County.”

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early and online at the Mexican Baseball Fiesta website. Two days prior to game day, ticket prices will increase by $5. General admission advance ticket prices range from $10 for adults to $6 for children between the ages 6 to 16. Box seats cost $15. Special discounted tickets are available for seniors, military, and college students, with valid ID, at the Kino Box Office, 2500 E. Ajo Way.

Box office hours (subject to change):

Wed. 9/22 through Fri. 9/24: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mon. 9/27 through Wed. 9/29: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thur. 9/30 and Fri. 10/1: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sat. 10/2: Noon – beginning of second game approximately 8 p.m.

Sun. 10/3: Noon – beginning of second game approximately 8 p.m.

In addition to teams from Mexico, the Arizona Wildcats will play in the second half of the double-header on Sunday, Oct. 3. “This game is a great opportunity for our program to connect with the Tucson community while also competing at the highest level,” Arizona Baseball Head Coach Chip Hale said. “Playing against a quality opponent in Obregon will give us a great early evaluation of our roster and present our freshman class with their first taste of performing in front of a large, engaged crowd.”

The Mexican Baseball Fiesta also features a concert by La Brissa after the second game on Friday, Oct. 1. La Brissa is a 10-piece band hailing from Ciudad Obregon, Mexico. After the double-header, the public is invited to stay for La Brissa’s unique, modern Cumbias and rancheras.

During the Fiesta, Kino Sports Complex will enforce its clear bag policy. Approved items include diaper bags, one-gallon freezer bags, clutch purses no larger than 4.5” x 5” and clear tote bags no larger than 12”x 6”x 12”. All bags subject to inspection. For more information about the clear bag policy or to discuss special accommodations, call Kino Sports Complex at (520) 724-5466.

For more details or to purchase tickets online, visit the Mexican Baseball Fiesta website.

Mexican Baseball Fiesta Game Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 30, 5:05 p.m.

Obregon vs Mexicali

Hermosillo vs Navojoa

Friday, Oct. 1, 5:05 p.m.

Obregon vs Navojoa

Hermosillo vs Mexicali

La Brissa performs following second game

Saturday, Oct. 2, 5:05 p.m.

Mexicali vs Navojoa

Hermosillo vs Obregon

Sunday, Oct. 3, 3:00 p.m.

Mexicali vs Navojoa

Obregon vs Arizona Wildcats

Reminder: Fans should bring their masks/face coverings to the games because indoor spaces such as restrooms, suites, elevators, and gift shop require face masks to enter.