Amazon to Open New Distribution Center in Marana

Amazon plans to open a new distribution facility in Marana, creating hundreds of new jobs with an economic impact of $4.3 million over the next five years, Sun Corridor Inc. has shared with investors and stakeholders.

To be known as the Silverbell Gateway Distribution Center, Amazon will build a 220,000-square-foot facility on a 65-acre site at the northeast corner of Ina and Silverbell.

This will be the fifth facility in the Tucson area for the online retail giant. Amazon first opened in Tucson with a massive 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in 2019. Amazon has invested more than $16 billion and created more than 30,000 jobs in Arizona since 2010. Amazon continues to have great confidence in Tucson and Southern Arizona.

Project partners include Town of Marana, Sun Corridor Inc., Arizona Commerce Authority and Pima County.