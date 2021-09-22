Lovitt & Touché, a Marsh & McLennan Agency Company, has expanded its Tucson team by adding Sales Executive & Employee Benefits Consultant Alex Rodriguez.

In his new role, Rodriguez works closely with a range of clients to create employee benefits programs that attract and retain top talent as well as contain costs. With more than a dozen years of experience in HR, Alex understands how to help organizations navigate the often complex and underutilized options available in their employee benefits programs to maximize engagement, usage and ROI.