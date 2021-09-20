Pima Community College Gets $100,000 for New Metallica Scholars Program

Pima Community College has been selected from a competitive field of community colleges across the country to receive $100,000 to transform the future of students in the community.

Funded by Metallica’s All Within My Hands and led by the American Association of Community Colleges, the Metallica Scholars Initiative was designed to directly support students while also elevating the importance of career and technical education. This work is highlighted at a global level by leveraging the influence of Metallica who continue to speak out on the dignity of professional trades and community colleges that prepare students.

The Metallica Scholars Initiative is now in its third year and has fundamentally improved the earning potential for students who become Metallica Scholars. Pima intends to prioritize development of apprenticeship opportunities for students seeking careers in building and construction, HVAC, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, automotive, IT/cyber security, and automated industrial technology. Metallica Scholars will be showcased to promote varying skilled trade pathways as a means to economic development.

“Pima is honored that Metallica is helping us support our students,” Pima Chancellor Lee D. Lambert said. “This grant will help propel more than two dozen Pima students into careers in sectors of the economy that are fast-growing and pay family-sustaining wages.”

“The foundation and the band pay attention and follow these programs and students, and there is no doubt that lives have been changed. What makes this work so unique is that in addition to supporting students directly, our goal is not just to change individual lives, it is to unabashedly promote the trades as meaningful and well-paying career pathways. We are not afraid to be loud nor to dig in on things we believe in, and we believe in these students,” said Edward Frank, AWMH executive director.

“We are proud to work with Metallica to advance the career and technical education provided by the nation’s community colleges,” said Walter G. Bumphus, AACC president and CEO. “Colleges across the country provide pathways to well-paying jobs through programs, services and training that lead to in-demand skills, certificates and degrees for students. These programs are responsive to the needs of local businesses and provide a pipeline of qualified workers to local industry. It’s a win-win for our students and the local economy. For Metallica to continue to invest in these students and communities is a testament to the power of the workforce education community colleges provide and we are proud to do this work with them.”

James Hetfield, Metallica’s vocalist/guitarist and co-founder said, “As a touring entity we are in direct involvement with multiple essential career choices along our path. From electrical, professional driving, culinary, mechanical maintenance, public safety, logistical organizers. And that just scratches the surface. Those, along with a multitude of other technical careers, make our touring and our performances possible. We are passionate and grateful to these trades and tradespeople.”