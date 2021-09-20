Meritage Homes Announces New Phase in Saguaros Viejos Community

Meritage Homes, the U.S. sixth-largest public homebuilder, has announced the release of a new phase at its popular community, Saguaros Viejos. This neighborhood is conveniently located in Oro Valley, near the I-10 and the Oro Valley Marketplace, providing residents easy access to shopping and dining. With the launch of this new phase, Meritage Homes will bring 86 new energy-efficient, affordable, single-family homes to this highly desirable area.

Community Quick Facts

Name : Saguaros Viejos

: Saguaros Viejos Price Range: Starting from the mid $400s

Starting from the mid $400s Home Sizes: Approx.1,844 to 3,306 square feet

Approx.1,844 to 3,306 square feet Number of Homesites: 86

86 Models Available to Tour: Finch, Hawk, and Wren

Finch, Hawk, and Wren School District: Amphitheater

Amphitheater Sales Center Address: Meritage Homes Model – 11274 N. Gemini Dr., Oro Valley, AZ 85737

Contact Phone Number: Meritage Homes – (877) 275-6374



Saguaros Viejos is a Design Collections community where buyers can choose one of seven designer-curated interior finish collections. This enables buyers to confidently style their home through a personalized experience at the Studio M Design Center. This completely reimagined approach to home design removes the guesswork by creating a simplified process that still offers a variety of choices, allowing buyers to make style decisions with confidence and ease while remaining within their set budget.

“We are excited to open a new phase in this beautiful, gated community that is close to schools, shopping, dining and major employment centers,” said Jeff Grobstein, Division President, Tucson & Active Adult. “The new community is nestled in between the Catalina and Tortolita mountains, sitting among mature desert landscaping and near several parks and trails.”

Every Meritage home is built with energy- and money-saving features including spray-foam insulation, ENERGY STAR® certified appliances, Low-E windows, a high-performance air filtration system that improves the home’s air quality and reduces the number of allergens. Additionally, all new homes will be equipped with an efficient multispeed HVAC system that allows owners to better manage the comfort of their home while reducing their environmental impact and operating costs. Every home also includes Meritage’s M. Connected Home™ Automation Suite, with smart door locks, door sensors and motion detectors, USB outlets and advanced thermostats, which are centrally managed through a smart home hub and app.

Saguaros Viejos is open for in-person tours with enhanced safety measures in compliance with local, state and CDC guidelines. In addition, homebuyers can manage the entire purchase process online with Meritage Homes’ Virtual Homebuying process which seamlessly guides prospective buyers from research and discovery all the way through closing. Along the way, buyers can connect with representatives to learn more about communities, arrange virtual tours, speak to a mortgage professional and much more. Meritage Homes’ goal is to ensure customers feel comfortable in their interactions, whether in-person or online.