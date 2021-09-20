Alignment Healthcare, a mission-based Medicare Advantage insurance company, has announced the appointment of health care veteran Dan Peterson as president of its Arizona market. In this newly created position, Peterson will lead the company’s expansion in the state and will report to Rajesh Shrestha, president, new markets and chief business officer at Alignment.

“Dan’s expertise and leadership in a burgeoning Medicare Advantage market like Arizona will help Alignment take the right steps in expanding into the state,” said Shrestha. “His deep industry experience, in addition to our growing leadership team, will help us to innovate around new plans and benefits as we continue to expand nationwide.”

“I am delighted to take the helm in Arizona to advance Alignment Healthcare’s mission in ensuring our seniors have access to the best and most affordable health care,” said Peterson. “With nearly half of the state’s Medicare beneficiaries now enrolled with Medicare Advantage, we have an opportunity to serve even more seniors.”

“We are excited to welcome Dan to our executive team,” said John Kao, founder and CEO of Alignment Healthcare. “Having led organizations that are primary care providers and health plans, Dan’s background will be important as we continue to unify the health care experience for our members.”

Peterson holds a master’s degree in business administration from Pepperdine University and a bachelor’s degree in public administration from the University of Arizona. He has held Board of Directors and Advisory Board positions with the local chapter of the American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association.