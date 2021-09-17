Warby Parker to Open at La Encantada

Warby Parker will open a store at La Encantada on Saturday, Sept. 18th. With existing locations at Scottsdale Quarter and Fashion Square in Scottsdale, the celebrated eyewear company is excited to connect with even more of its customers in the state.



As a one-stop shop, the La Encantada location of Warby Parker will make it easier for Tucson customers to access all of their vision care needs. The location will offer eye exams and carry its full sun and optical eyewear offerings (including the new Tortoise Collage collection), its first brand of daily contact lenses Scout by Warby Parker as well as third-party contacts, and its retrospective art book, The Alphabet of ART at Warby Parker. The location will also carry a refreshed selection of kids frames.



At Warby Parker’s La Encantada store will be artwork by Tucson-based illustrator Eleanor Davis. She created a striking mural inside the shop, full of glasses-clad readers engrossed in their hardbacks and set against a backdrop of local landmarks like the Catalina Foothills, “A” Mountain, and San Xavier del Bac Mission. Plus, from outside, is an abstract, geometric design across the tiled façade.



To celebrate the grand opening, Warby Parker will be offering a special gift-with-purchase, “Keys, Wallet, Sunglasses” pouch and a Frost Gelato cart throughout opening weekend (while supplies last).