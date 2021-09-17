After an extensive national search, Pima Community College has selected Sue Oliver as the new director for the PCC Small Business Development Center. Oliver replaces Ellen Kirton, who passed away in March.

For over 20 years, Oliver has passionately supported thousands of nonprofits, startups and companies of all sizes to launch thriving new ventures. She has partnered in three startups, including her own consulting firm, and has held senior management roles in several global financial institutions, including Vanguard and Russell Investments.

Recently, Oliver completed eight years directing Seattle University’s Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center, which offers a variety of small business services. During the pandemic, she assisted her family’s San Diego business and chaired the San Diego/Imperial County chapter of SCORE, as its large team of mentors transitioned to online service delivery.

She holds an MBA in finance, as well as professional certifications in project management, agile/scrum, and coaching. She also has teaching certifications in yoga, mindfulness, and wellness. Having previously lived in Tucson, she looks forward to reconnecting with the small business community in her new role.

She reports to Ian Roark, VP of Workforce Development & Strategic Partnerships, and will work with the Workforce Development Division to further integrate the SBDC operations into Pima’s work with community business owners.