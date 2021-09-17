Fourth Avenue Merchants Ask for Financial Help for Street Fair

The Fourth Avenue Merchants Association is asking the community for financial help to preserve the culture, community and long-standing tradition of producing the biannual Fourth Avenue Street Fair.

The COVID-19 pandemic has directly impacted the ability to hold a street fair since December 2019. Traditionally, FAMA produces two fairs per year. These fairs fund the historic small business district operations which contribute to the viability and prosperity of the 120 locally owned businesses on the avenue, as well as, the three surrounding historic neighborhoods.

The fair provides opportunities for dozens of non-profit organizations, creates thousands of jobs and directly affects the economy by injecting millions of dollars locally on an annual basis. The event draws hundreds of thousands of people during the three days; bringing tourism, community investment and employment opportunity; instilling local culture, arts, crafts and traditions; empowering the community; and strengthening cultural values.

Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, Inc. is a non-profit entity founded in 1983 and has produced this nationally recognized, top 100 event for the last 25 years. FAMA maintains a safe and inviting environment for residents and has made the historic district a top destination for out-of-town tourists.

FAMA is hopeful to resume the 51st street fair Dec. 10-12, 2021.

Donations can be made online at fourthavenue.org, by phone 624-5004, or in-person/mail 434 E 9th Street, Tucson, AZ 85705.