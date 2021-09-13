UArizona Gets Strong Marks in U.S. News & World Report Ranking

The University of Arizona received several high scores in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges ranking.

UArizona is tied for No. 103 overall and tied for No. 46 among public universities.

“We are proud to be recognized as one of the nation’s top public universities,” said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. “Our mission to develop adaptive problem solvers capable of tackling the world’s greatest challenges is reflected in these rankings.”

The university’s undergraduate program for management information systems maintained its excellent position (No. 4 overall, No. 2 public), and the university was also highly ranked in undergraduate programs in business analytics (No. 27), business (No. 30), accounting (No. 31), entrepreneurship (No. 32) and management (No. 33).

UArizona tied for No. 23 overall and No. 16 among public universities in nursing, tied for No. 46 on the publication’s most innovative schools list, tied for No. 51 overall in computer science and tied for No. 52 in engineering.

UArizona also improved its ranking in the U.S. News Best Colleges for Veterans list (tied for No. 62 – a two-year increase of 18 spots).

Each year, U.S. News also releases a Best Value ranking, which considers a school’s academic quality, as indicated by its 2022 ranking, and the 2020-21 net cost of attendance for a student who received the average level of need-based financial aid. The university placed No. 122 on this list. UArizona tied for No. 143 among the top performers in social mobility, which measures the extent schools enrolled and graduated students who received federal Pell Grants.

On the publication’s annual Best Graduate Schools list, released March 30, U.S. News ranked the Eller College of Management’s management information systems program No. 1 among public universities and No. 3 overall.

Other recent rankings include:

UArizona was included in Forbes Magazine’s annual list of America’s Best Large Employers, placing No. 16 out of 500 employers overall, No. 4 in the education subcategory and No. 1 out of all employers with headquarters in Arizona.

In Times Higher Education’s annual World University Rankings, released Sept. 2, UArizona placed No. 150 out of 1,662 higher education institutions across 99 countries.

The University of Arizona earned a place in The Princeton Review’s “The Best 387 Colleges: 2022 Edition” on Sept. 2, with special mention in the publication’s “Student Pack the Stadiums” and “Great Health Services” categories.

U.S. News & World Report ranks colleges and universities based on several measures of academic quality. The measures considered for national universities include graduation and retention rates, assessment by peers and counselors, faculty resources (such as class size, benefits and salaries), student selectivity, financial resources for students, alumni giving, and graduation rate performance, which is the difference between actual and predicted graduation rates.