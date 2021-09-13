Tomlinson Financial Group, Therapy Tree Join 5151 E. Broadway Tower

5151 E. Broadway | Kent Circle Partners has announced that Tomlinson Financial Group leased 1,642 square feet and Therapy Tree leased 2,851 square feet in the Class A commercial office building.

Tomlinson Financial Group is a full-service accounting and consulting firm with a team of experienced professionals to meet the needs of small startups to large organizations. TFG is planning a late September move-in.

“We formed the firm in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic operating in a virtual environment,” said TFG Principal Melissa Tomlinson. “Later, in co-working space through the Tucson Chamber of Commerce. We are now looking forward to settling into new home offices in the iconic 5151 building to accommodate our growth.”

Rob Tomlinson, Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Real Estate Services represented the tenant.

Therapy Tree provides pediatric speech, occupational, and physical therapy services to help children reach developmental goals. Ray Cashen, Cashen Realty Advisors, represented Therapy Tree in the transaction.

Richard M. Kleiner and Thomas J. Nieman, Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Real Estate Services represented owner in both transactions.