Madaras Gallery to Mark National Day of the Cowboy

Madaras Gallery has announced it will celebrate “National Day of the Cowboy” on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

H. Alan Day, award-winning author, and Russell True, owner of White Stallion Ranch, will speak at 10:30 a.m. to share their experiences as real-life cowboys in the Southwest. Day’s books include “Lazy B.” (written with Sandra Day O’Connor), “Cowboy Up!,” and ”The Horse Lover.”

True has written “Dude Ranching in Arizona” and “Dude Ranching in Wyoming.” The two also banter back and forth each week on the “Cowboy Up” podcast. There will be a short roping demo at 9:30 am, followed by roping lessons. True will give away three ranch trips (anyone in attendance that morning is eligible) and will also discuss his new ranch concept – True Guest Ranches.