Karly Meza

R&A CPAs, one of Southern Arizona’s leading public accounting and business advisory firms, has announced that Karly A. Meza has been promoted to shareholder.

Meza has been an integral member of R&A since joining the firm in 2009. She primarily provides financial reporting and assurance services to clients in a variety of industries. She specializes in auditing and reporting for employee benefit plans, not-for-profit organizations, charter schools, and construction entities. In her new role, in addition to continuing as division head of assurance, she will be expanding her focus on business development and community engagement. Meza holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Arizona. Active in the community, she serves on the board of directors of the Children’s Museum Tucson.

“Karly strives for excellence in all she does,” said R&A CPAs Chief of Staff and Shareholder Phillip C. Dalrymple. “She has helped us achieve a high level of client satisfaction and quality financial reporting and assurance services. I am proud to announce her promotion and looking forward to her continuing to help us be the best we can be.”