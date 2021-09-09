The Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has announced that the organization has selected Rob Elias as president and CEO.

Chairwoman of the board Karla Morales said, “The board and I are extremely confident that Rob is the right person to lead the Hispanic Chamber. He is a seasoned leader with significant experience and we are lucky to have him as our next president/CEO.”

Elias, a graduate of the University of Arizona and the Disney Institute, is not new to Tucson. He has spent nearly two decades helping Tucsonans and Tucson businesses grow. He co-founded the Oro Valley Music Festival in 2015, served various Tucson-based organizations in senior leadership capacities since the age of 25, and ran for political office in 2019.

“I am truly humbled by the opportunity of working with such a wonderful organization and I look forward to building upon the incredible work Isabel and the team started before me,” said Elias, who is 42. “Together, I believe we will create and accomplish incredible things that people will want to be a part of and will contribute to the greater good in Southern Arizona.”

Isabel Georgelos, interim president and CEO of the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, stepped in to lead the Chamber in 2019. A seasoned business leader, she is credited with stabilizing the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce operations, establishing programming, services and events. In 2020, the Chamber was able to pivot under duress and continue operating to support its members and provide information, resources and guidance to the community at large in an unprecedented time. Isabel owns her own consulting company and is moving on to new opportunities.

“It has been my honor to serve this beloved organization, its members and community,” said Georgelos. “The last two years have been a testament to the passionate and talented team I have had the privilege to lead, the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation that makes our community special and the relationships and partnerships that enabled our Chamber to renew and reinvent. I am excited to pass the baton to Rob Elias and see the Chamber and its members flourish. I will always be a friend and advocate of the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.”