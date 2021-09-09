Meritage Homes Launches Valencia Crossing in Tucson

Meritage Homes, the U.S. sixth-largest public homebuilder, has closed on the purchase of 161 lots within the City of Tucson. Development of the community, named Valencia Crossing, has begun and Meritage will offer a series of energy-efficient new home designs in two phases. This community will feature floorplans from Meritage Homes’ LiVE.NOW. series and range from approximately 1,327 to 2,220 square feet.

Valencia Crossing is being developed off Valencia Road providing access to I-10, Downtown Tucson and major employment centers. This new community is also within close proximity to the University of Arizona Science and Technology Park that includes IBM, Raytheon, Canon USA and Citigroup. Additionally, there is an 800,000-square-foot Amazon Distribution Center on Kolb Road, along with shopping, banking, entertainment, and casual dining nearby.

Valencia Crossing will include a community park with multi-use fields, playgrounds and picnic area. Located within the Sunnyside Unified School District, students living in Valencia Crossing can attend Craycroft Elementary School and Billy Lauffer Middle School, both located less than a mile from the community, and Desert View High School, which is a short drive away.

“At Valencia Crossing, residents will enjoy beautiful, single-family homes with a variety of design features, along with leading energy-efficient technology,” says Meritage Homes Tucson Division President Jeff Grobstein. “This coupled with the convenient location and ample community recreation space offers residents an optimal place to call home.”

With demand for new homes increasing among first-time buyers who want to escape escalating rents, Meritage offers a streamlined home-buying experience for first-time buyers by providing a one-stop-shop for sales and design at the community. With Meritage Homes’ LiVE.NOW. offerings, buyers can select quick move-in homes featuring the latest design trends. For first move-up homes, buyers can work with Meritage consultants to choose from several Design Collections to create their dream home.

Valencia Crossing is one of 19 Meritage communities in the Tucson area.