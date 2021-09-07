Julián Castro to Headline Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Event

The Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has announced that former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and former presidential candidate Julián Castro will serve as the keynote speaker for Hispanic Market Outlook presented by TMC HealthCare.

This limited-seating event will take place on Oct. 13 at the Tucson Convention Center.

The Tucson Hispanic Chamber, in partnership with Telemundo Tucson, launched Hispanic Market Outlook in 2015. The report is presented and distributed annually in Tucson and throughout Southern Arizona and provides information on the fast-growing Hispanic market. This year’s event will focus on housing, education, healthcare, and travel + tourism.

Chamber President and CEO Rob Elias added, “We are beyond excited to bring you this year’s event, filled with powerful statistics and data about relevant issues combined with an inspiring speaker in Secretary Castro.”

For more information about THCC’s Hispanic Market Outlook event, including ticket prices, sponsorship availability, and schedule, please visit TucsonHispanicChamber.org.