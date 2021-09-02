Wells Fargo Incubator Network Selects University of Arizona Center for Innovation

The University of Arizona Center for Innovation has been selected to participate in the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN2) Channel Partner network—the first Arizona incubator to be invited.

IN2 Channel Partners are an ecosystem of more than 60 cleantech and sustainability-focused business incubators, accelerators, and universities who serve as a pipeline of innovation by referring companies to the program. Each application round, the IN2 program relies on these critical partners to send their best and brightest to apply.

Funded by the Wells Fargo Foundation, IN2 harnesses the world-class expertise and facilities of the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory and the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center. IN2-selected companies receive up to $250,000 of non-dilutive awards to validate their technologies at NREL or the Danforth Center and secure the priceless benefit of business connections across the entire IN2 network.

Startups in the UACI now have a direct connection to the facilities and network of IN2 and if selected to the program are provided the opportunity to accelerate science and tech innovation through product validation, commercial scale testing, and pilot demonstrations as it relates to the engineering of energy efficiency, sustainable transportation and renewable power technologies.

UACI was chosen as a Channel Partner for the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator because of its focus on supporting renewable energy startups and its strong network in the Southwest.

“The University of Arizona Center for Innovation is a good fit for the IN2 network of Channel Partners,” said IN2 Network Innovation Manager Kimberlee Ott. “Arizona is a new state for us, and UACI has strong connections across the state, with Tech Parks Arizona, and with innovators in every stage of development.”

“We are honored to be part of this elite group of incubators. It is a true testament to our hard work and elevated programming which ensures success for both regional and global startups. This standing elevates our companies to a national platform providing more resources and enhancing their potential for investment,” said Eric Smith, UACI executive director.